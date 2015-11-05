BOGOTA, Nov 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Ensuring
rainforest communities have secure land rights can reduce
deforestation and land-use conflicts and prevent tens of
millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year, new
research shows.
The World Resources Institute (WRI) said a study it
published on Thurday is based on the first research using a
model that compares the economic benefits and costs of securing
forest tenure for certain forest communities in Latin America.
The study looked at communities living in a forest reserve
in Guatemala's Peten province, and indigenous groups in parts of
Brazil's Amazon rainforest.
In these two areas indigenous groups' and local communities'
secure forest rights are expected to prevent over 5.4 billion
tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over 20 years - equal to the
emissions of more than a billion cars in a year, it said.
"The results of the cost-benefit analyses suggest that
investing in strong community forest tenure security can be a
cost-effective measure for climate change mitigation when
compared with other mitigation measures," the study by WRI, a
global research organisation, said.
Across indigenous lands in Brazil's Amazon, which cover 13
percent of the country, the economic benefits from carbon
capture and averted emissions are worth $161.7 billion over 20
years, WRI's research found. In the much smaller community
forest concessions of Guatemala's Maya biosphere reserve, the
economic benefits total $605 million over the same period.
Overall, over the long term, ensuring forest communities
have land rights and tenure outweighs the costs involved in
establishing those rights and maintaining them, the report said.
Researchers found that in Brazil, a $19 per hectare
investment today would yield the equivalent of $1,473 in social
and economic benefits over 20 years. In Guatemala, a $63
investment today would yield $1,899 in benefits, the report
said.
Complete data was not available in the areas studied, so the
estimates "should not be interpreted as the actual price that
would need to be paid to avoid a hectare of deforestation in the
study areas," the report said. "Rather, they help to demonstrate
the cost-effectiveness of community forests as a carbon
mitigation measure."
Indigenous groups and rainforest communities live on and use
a significant portion of the world's forests but hold legal
rights to only around 15 percent of forested land, the report
said.
Securing forest rights for communities can help prevent
carbon emissions from deforestation, it said.
Felling trees releases carbon and accounts for about 10
percent of global carbon emissions, as well as causing changes
in rainfall patterns, experts say.
Slowing deforestation will be a key issue at the United
Nations climate summit starting in Paris on Nov. 30, when world
leaders are due to agree a new deal to curb global warming.
"Communities with secure land tenure and/or land rights are
less likely to cut down forests unsustainably, so it promotes
carbon capture and emissions and deforestation can be reduced,"
Juan Carlos Altamirano, economist at WRI and report co-author,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"This is a local solution for reducing emissions involving
local communities on the ground that negotiators in Paris at the
upcoming climate talks should examine."
