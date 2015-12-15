RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 14 A flight operated by Brazilian flag carrier TAM Airlines was forced to return to Madrid late Monday after a bomb threat, the company said in a statement.

The flight, No. JJ8065, which was headed from Madrid to Sao Paulo's Guarulhos Airport, landed safely in Madrid and the passengers disembarked, TAM said via its Twitter feed.

The airline, a unit of LATAM Airlines Group SA, said it is cooperating with authorities. Calls to TAM offices in Sao Paulo were not immediately returned. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)