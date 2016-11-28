SAO PAULO Nov 28 Share prices across Latin America will likely rise at a slower pace next year as higher U.S. interest rates, a stronger dollar and political turmoil in some of the region's top markets offset the impact of a rally in commodities, Morgan Stanley strategists said on Monday.

In a client note, strategists led by Guilherme Paiva set their base-case scenario target for the MSCI's Latin American index at 2,400 points by year-end 2017, implying a 4 percent U.S. dollar-denominated return. Their target indicated that the index's gain could slow from a 25 percent jump so far this year.

In terms of countries, Paiva and his team still prefer Peru and Chile over Brazil while disfavoring Mexico and Colombia. In Brazil, the strategists dislike healthcare, financial services, mining and phone companies whose share prices might be overstretched.

Their outlook comes as most investors are struggling what to make of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory earlier this month, and how it will impact Latin American financial markets over the short and long runs.

"In the short term, regional stocks should continue to enjoy the global reflation trade," the note said. "In the medium term, they will have to battle higher U.S. rates and a stronger dollar."

Equities markets in Brazil and Mexico, the largest in the region, have a balanced risk-reward, according to Paiva and his team. The team set a year-end 2017 target for Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index at 66,000, and for Mexico's Bolsa at 48,000, implying 2 percent and 1 percent upside in dollars, respectively.

Paiva and his team are recommending investors increase their exposure to Peruvian equities because the country would quickly benefit from global reflation and has a solid domestic growth outlook. Chile is also a favorite because of a less volatile expected electoral cycle and a re-rating of earnings expectations for the coming year.

Among Morgan Stanley's preferred stock picks for the region, the note listed Brazilian industrial and services conglomerate Ultrapar Participações SA, steelmaker Gerdau SA and college operator Kroton Educacional SA.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB and Chile's Soquimich Comercial SA were also in the list of top picks for next year, according to the note. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)