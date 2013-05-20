* Argentina angling to greatly expand access to U.S. market
* Producers hope this would compensate for ailing E.U. sales
* Argentine biodiesel output seen falling 50 percent in 2013
By Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, May 20 Argentina is pursuing U.S.
environmental approval to export biodiesel more easily to that
market and revitalize a local industry in "crisis" due to trade
problems with the European Union, Argentina's main biofuels
chamber said on Monday.
The head of the chamber, known by its Spanish acronym
Carbio, spoke to the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit on
Monday.
"We're going through the process of getting EPA approval,
which takes some time," Luis Zubizarreta, president of the
Argentine Biofuels Chamber, told the Reuters Latin America
Investment Summit.
"We're well-positioned and we're very confident of achieving
this. In the next few months, we should have that approval."
Argentina is the world's top exporter of biodiesel - made
from soybean oil - but shipments to its main client, the EU,
plunged this year after the bloc launched investigations into
possible dumping by Argentine suppliers.
The South American country applied last year to the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to earn "RIN" alternative
fuel credits, used by U.S. refiners, importers and others to
prove they are complying with biofuel blending requirements.
On the secondary market for trading the RINs, prices shot up
last month on fears of a possible shortage. If Argentine
producers were allowed to earn the credits, they would get
access to a big, new market while bringing relief to U.S.
companies scrambling to meet the EPA mandates.
Argentina produced 2.4 million tonnes of biodiesel last year
and sent nearly 90 percent of its 1.6 million tonnes of exports
to Europe. But Zubizarreta said production would likely fall to
just 1.2 million tonnes this year due to the trade dispute,
forcing crushers to export less-lucrative soyoil.
Biodiesel shipments to the EU dropped 60 percent in the
first quarter of 2013 from a year earlier to 163,500 tonnes.
Argentina challenged E.U. biodiesel rules in a complaint filed
this month at the World Trade Organization.
"There was always strong pressure from the European industry
to halt our exports. Besides hurting Argentine industry, this
hurts European consumers, who are going to have to pay more for
fuel," Zubizarreta said at the summit, held at the Reuters
office in Buenos Aires.
To get approval for the RIN credits, Argentina will have to
show that its soy is grown on fields that were not deforested -
among other requirements.
"One of the issues here is sustainability and we know that
production in Argentina is very sustainable," Zubizarreta said,
adding that 80 percent of local soy is produced on the La Pampas
plains, where grains have been grown for more than a century.
The United States raised the blending requirement for
biodiesel with traditional diesel to 4.26 million tonnes
starting this year, from 3.33 million tonnes in 2012.
U.S. biodiesel production totaled 3.66 million tonnes last
year, according to the EPA.
Beyond getting access to the U.S. market, Argentine
producers would also benefit if the local government raised its
biodiesel blending requirements to increase consumption at home,
which currently stands at around 700,000 tonnes a year.
Biodiesel must account for 7 percent of Argentine diesel
blends as of now.
"The government is thinking of gradually raising that to 10
percent. I think Argentina is in a position to consume a little
more than 1 million tonnes of biodiesel in the short term,"
Zubizarreta said.
