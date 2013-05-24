(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit,
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO May 24 Just two years ago, Brazil was
still hailed as "The Near China" - an economy that offered East
Asia-style 7-percent growth rates in a seductive, sun-kissed
package that was closer to home for western investors.
Today, the thrill is gone.
Economic growth limped in at less than 1 percent last year,
2013 is looking pretty mediocre, and words like "facade" and
"bubble" are being used to describe Brazil by some in the
international press.
Nevertheless, speakers at this week's Reuters Latin America
Investment Summit said they still see plenty of opportunities in
the region's largest economy.
While it's not the free-for-all of years past, money is
still there for the taking in sectors such as infrastructure,
technology and education, some of which are still behaving as if
the boom years never ended, they said.
"It's not as bad as some say now, and it was never as good
as some said then," said Fernando Henrique Cardoso, a former
president from 1995 to 2002 who is now an opposition leader and
one of Brazil's most respected voices in business circles.
"There's still a lot to be done," he said, citing road and
railway projects that seek to address terrible transportation
bottlenecks. He also said there are still chances to invest in
infrastructure as Brazil prepares to host the 2014 World Cup and
2016 Olympics.
To be sure, Cardoso and others are frustrated that Brazil
isn't living up to its previous hype. Gross domestic product is
expected to grow around 3 percent this year, while inflation
could close the year at 5.8 percent, according to economists'
average forecasts.
The stock market has fallen 8 percent this year, and
about a fifth from its peak in 2008, as investors realized they
hadn't bought into an Asian tiger after all. Others have voiced
frustration with leftist President Dilma Rousseff's
interventionist management of the economy.
But the lackluster numbers have been leavened by others
suggesting continued bets on a bright long-term future.
Unemployment rose slightly in April but was still at 5.8
percent, its lowest level in at least a decade, as companies
position themselves for a moderate recovery.
Foreign direct investment has averaged about $5 billion a
month this year, more than double the levels seen in 2010.
Rodrigo Galindo, CEO of Kroton Educacional SA,
Brazil's largest provider of undergraduate distance learning,
said his business depends "much more" on unemployment levels
than GDP growth, pointing to net revenue that grew by a quarter
in 2012, even when the economy was flat.
OPPORTUNITY? LOOK AT THE BOTTLENECKS
Indeed, the greatest opportunities seem to lie in precisely
the areas that have been holding Brazil's economy back the most.
Take education: Many economists have blamed falling
productivity for Brazil's recent downshift in growth, and said
better schools are a huge part of any medium-term solution.
Infrastructure, too, has been attractive because Brazil's
government knows the economy can't grow much faster without
massive private-sector investment in ports, airports and
railroads that are overburdened after last decade's boom.
The government's "road shows" to promote some $66 billion
worth of building projects in coming years have played to mostly
packed venues in Europe and the United States. U.S. diplomats in
particular report a constant flux of business delegations to
Brazil to look at opportunities.
"The market has been excited since the launch of the
program," the government's point man on infrastructure, Bernardo
Figuereido, said at the summit.
Until those bottlenecks can be addressed, Galindo, of
Kroton, called forecasts for 3 percent GDP growth this year
"reasonable," an opinion that was echoed by most others.
"I think it's about as good as we can have right now," said
BlackRock's Latin American fund manager Will Landers, who
manages $6 billion in regional stocks.
For those with long memories, such growth is actually pretty
standard. Economic growth averaged 3.6 percent from 2003-12, the
decade that saw Brazil shed its reputation as a perennial
underperformer.
The key, most agreed, is that GDP actually reaches that 3
percent level, as opposed to another year like 2011 and 2012 in
which analysts have to constantly cut their forecasts throughout
the year. A big clue will come next Wednesday, when the
government releases GDP data for the first quarter.
Frederico Curado, CEO of Embraer, the world's
biggest maker of regional jets, said he had "seen" forecasts for
both 3 percent and 1.5 percent GDP growth for 2013, calling this
a "delicate moment" for the economy.
One critical question is whether investors will grow more
comfortable with Rousseff, who has tried to create a better
business environment but has often done so in heavy-handed ways.
For example, her plan to cut electricity rates last year also
slashed the market valuations of power companies by billions of
dollars.
Curado, like many Brazilian executives, delicately
acknowledged there are misgivings about the government, but said
its policies may yet bear fruit.
"Whether they've done it the right or the wrong way, I don't
have the technical expertise to give you an opinion," Curado
said. "But they're all the right initiatives. In theory, we
should be seeing the economy accelerate by now."
