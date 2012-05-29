(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit,
click here)
* Draft bill would enable multiple renewals of concessions
* Utilities seek regulatory clarity to preserve markets
* Government set to start chipping away at taxes on power
By Leonardo Goy and Anna Flávia Rochas
BRASILIA, May 28 Brazil's government plans to
make it easier to renew expiring electrical power concessions,
allowing power generators and transmission system operators to
avoid competitive tenders, the country's top electricity
regulator said on Monday.
The government is also expected to start trimming a long
list of taxes and levies on electricity, which contribute to
making Brazil's power the world's third most expensive.
"Energy prices are fundamental for competitiveness," Nelson
Hubner, director general of power regulator Aneel told the
Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.
Domestic utilities have sought changes to rules on
concession renewals so they can preserve their capacity and
capital, which would help state-led Eletrobras as it
takes on major dam projects in the Amazon and restructures
money-losing power distributors in remote regions - tasks the
government is keen to support.
Brazil's state of Sao Paulo, one of 27 in Brazil, has also
sought to privatize more of its utility CESP. The
public-private company, traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange,
has found it hard to win investor interest when it might lose
its main power assets and would be more valuable if it kept its
expiring rights.
Under current rules, concessions are only allowed one
renewal before they revert to the state, which can either run
the utility itself or resell it at a competitive auction that
may draw deep-pocketed foreign competitors.
Eletrobras lost out in a $3.5 billion bidding battle for the
Portuguese government's stake in its national utility EDP to
China's Three Gorges in December. [ID: nL6E7NM2I9]
A bill incorporating the changes is expected to be presented
to Congress by the end of June, Hubner said.
Brazil's energy ministry has been discussing the issue with
concession holders for several years and both the government and
key state-led utilities want the law passed soon so they can
better plan their investments, Jose de Carvalho Neto, CEO of
Eletrobras, the main Brazilian state-led utility, told Reuters
on Friday.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition has a
majority in both houses of congress and has been able to pass
most of its legislation since she took office in January 2011.
Concessions responsible for 22 gigawatts (GW), or about a
fifth of Brazil's electricity generation capacity, will expire
between 2015 and 2017. About 15 GW of that is currently produced
by Eletrobras. Cemig and CESP in the
southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo also have
concessions coming up for renewal in the period.
Brazil's power sector also features multinationals such as
AES Corp and GDF Suez.
About three quarters of Brazil's power comes from
hydro-electric dams. Nuclear, thermal and wind power supply the
rest of the country's power needs after dominant hydroelectric
power.
'BRAZIL COST'
If the proposed bill clears Congress, the government will
seek lower energy prices from generators as loans on decades-old
infrastructure have been paid off in many cases, lowering
financial costs, Hubner said.
Electricity prices are a big component of the so-called
"Brazil cost" - the mix of taxes, high interest rates, labor
costs, infrastructure bottlenecks and other obstacles that have
held the economy back from faster growth seen in other emerging
economies such as China, South Korea, Russia and India.
Brazil grew 2.7 percent in 2011 while growth was 4.7 percent
in Russia, 9.5 percent in China and 7.8 percent in India.
President Rousseff has made it a priority to cut the cost of
power for residential users and for companies in
energy-intensive businesses such as metals processing and
petrochemicals.
Hubner said the government was likely to start chipping away
at a long list of taxes on Brazilian electricity that contribute
to making it the world's third most expensive supply after Italy
and Slovakia.
That would likely mean phasing out a tax used to compensate
concession holders for the transfer of power plant ownership to
the federal government once their concession expires, a tax
known as the RGR. The tax could be ended in 2013, Hubner said.
"The fundamental purpose of the RGR is for compensation.
With the renewal of the concessions, this no longer exists,"
Hubner said.
Electrobras's Carvalho Neto hopes the fund will be used to
pay off any unamortized concession investments up front if
renewals are granted, helping companies slash debt and boost
their ability to borrow to expand. Doing so would also allow the
concessionaires to cut electricity rates more, he said.
High electricity rates have contributed to stagnant
investment and production in energy-intensive industries.
Despite Brazil's bauxite and alumina resources, no new
aluminum factories have been built in Brazil since 1985 and two
have closed, keeping production levels stagnant, a study by the
country's Getulio Vargas Foundation said. It said electricity
accounts for an "insane" 35 percent of the industry's production
costs.
U.S.-based aluminum producer Alcoa said in April it
was considering big production cuts at two of its Brazil
factories in part because of high electricity costs.
Hubner said the direct renewal of concession contracts would
bring increased demands on concession holders, with Aneel taking
on greater authority to intervene in the operation of struggling
companies.
"The idea is to make it clear under which conditions you
can, for example, withdraw a concession by decree," he said.
The government is also considering ending the right of
utilities to build up tax credits on a levy known as PIS-Cofins.
The government would likely compensate by reducing the cost of
that tax. A tax used to subsidize the cost of power for
low-income consumers could also be reduced.
Separately, the government is preparing a draft bill that
would prohibit public service concession holders from filing for
bankruptcy. Under study by the attorney general, it would allow
regulators to intervene when service declines because of heavy
debt.
Such concessions could be canceled and put up for auction,
according to the proposed law, Hubner said.
(Additional reporting by Tiago Pariz and Peter Murphy; Writing
by Peter Murphy; Editing by Edmund Klamann)