* Echeverry rules out Ecopetrol sale this year
* Economy likely grew 4.8 pct in first quarter
* Echeverry sees fiscal surpluses in first quarter
By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, June 1 Colombia will issue all global
and domestic bonds planned for this year even if the funds are
not needed, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told Reuters,
and he expects the Andean nation's credit rating to be lifted
one notch in 2013.
Echeverry's stance, in an interview for the Reuters Latin
America Summit, differed from February when he said the
government may not issue all the bonds it had planned for this
year.
Echeverry, in the interview also ruled out the sale of
Colombia's stake in oil company Ecopetrol this year and
said financing needs would be filled with higher tax revenue.
"We are going to be boring and issue what we said we would;
what we announced, we will fulfill," Echeverry said at his
Bogota office. "There won't be any changes to plans during the
year so that the Colombian and overseas markets know what we are
doing."
The government had said it would issue 24.8 trillion pesos
of domestic TES bonds this year, of which 18 trillion pesos
would be sold at auction. Also, $3 billion of global bonds is
planned in 2012, of which $1.5 billion has already been sold.
Proceeds from international bond sales will remain overseas,
Echeverry said, in order to prevent the currency strengthening
further. The peso had gained as much as 9.7 percent until mid
May before slowing to 5.6 percent as investors fled riskier
emerging markets amid the European financial crisis.
Colombia had planned to sell a stake of up to 10 percent in
Ecopetrol, beginning this year, to help pay for infrastructure,
including road and bridges swept away by torrential rains.
Echeverry said Colombia's credit rating outlook will likely
be raised to positive from stable this year, adding that the
three major ratings agencies, Standard & Poor's, Moody's and
Fitch, had been in Colombia recently.
While the United States and many European nations struggle
to shore up their fiscal accounts, Colombia's financial
management, buoyant economy and security advances were rewarded
last year with an investment grade from major rating agencies.
"In a year, we should at least be upgraded one notch, and my
aspiration is that it would be in the first half of 2013,"
Echeverry said. "So, positive outlook shortly and one notch in
2013."
BETTER FISCAL OUTLOOK
Once an investment pariah as drug-funded rebels kidnapped
and killed oil workers and seeded rural areas with bombs,
Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, has seen a
dramatic turnaround, attracting record foreign investment that
has fueled the economy and bolstered its capital markets.
Echeverry expects foreign direct investment to reach more
than $15 billion this year, on top of more than $13 billion in
2011. The budgets for the years 2013 through 2020 will be
calculated using an average oil price of $90 a barrel. For the
2012 budget, Echeverry used $92 a barrel.
The government last month said it may collect as much as 103
trillion pesos ($56 billion) in taxes this year, well above the
target laid out in the government's financing plan. Echeverry
has previously said increased tax collection could allow
Colombia to issue less debt in 2013.
The economy likely grew 4.8 percent in the first quarter and
will expand 5 percent this year and in 2013, Echeverry said.
There will "very probably" be a surplus for both the
consolidated and central government fiscal budgets in the first
three months of the year, he said.
He forecast better-than-expected fiscal results this year
and "equilibrium" in 2013. The government set a fiscal deficit
target of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product for the central
government and 1.8 percent for the consolidated budget deficit.
