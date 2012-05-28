(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit,
* Could tap capital markets for acquisitions
* Says Colombia in good shape to face crisis
* Crisis could impact Colombia indirectly
By Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, May 28 Colombian investment fund
GrupoSura sees ample opportunity for corporate
acquisitions from the global financial crisis and would consider
snapping up the Latin American assets of Spain's second-largest
bank BBVA if regulations allowed, its chief executive said.
Medellin-based Sura paid more than $3.5 billion last year
for the regional assets of ING Groep NV and was on the
lookout for strong pension and insurance investments, but may be
bound by anti-monopoly laws as the biggest player in Latin
America's pension fund market, David Bojanini said.
"You have to know that a crisis also brings opportunities
and you have to know how to take advantage," he said in an
interview for the Reuters Latin America Summit.
Spain's BBVA said last week that it may sell its
pension business in Colombia, Peru, Mexico and Chile.
Banks worldwide have been shedding non-core assets and
pulling out of international markets to reduce risks, cut costs
and meet tougher capital rules to prevent a repeat of the 2008
financial crisis that shuttered dozens of financial institutions
and left thousands without jobs.
"We are just starting to explore. We can't say we will buy
in this country or whatever because we have to look very
carefully at what BBVA wants to do with its assets and what
opportunities could arise for us there," said Bojanini, an
industrial engineer who holds an MBA from the University of
Michigan.
"The news is very new, so we are just analyzing."
Much would depend on whether BBVA sold as an asset block or
if individual funds would be available in different countries,
he said. Santander, another Spanish bank with Latin American
assets, sold its Colombian unit last year in a move widely seen
as plugging a capital shortfall.
"BBVA would be very attractive to investors. It has some
good pension fund assets," Bojanini said.
He hopes Sura's regional assets will benefit from a growing
middle class across Latin America and economies that are driving
faster than in developing nations. Latin America and Caribbean
economies are expected to grow 4.1 percent in 2013, on top of
3.7 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund says.
Sura is the investment arm of Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno,
Colombia's biggest conglomerate that is built around 100 or so
businesses ranging from financial services to cement and
processed foods. Each unit is a partner of the other.
Sura's shares have fallen 16.2 percent in the last 12
months, the fifth-worst performance on the IGBC Index, which has
risen 3.66 percent.
EUROPEAN DISINTEGRATION
Sura, which reported net income of 332.7 billion pesos
($180.7 million) in 2011, could tap capital markets if it found
assets worth buying, Bojanini said at his Medellin headquarters,
although nothing is imminent.
Last year Sura, which has assets worth 21.6 trillion pesos,
used a combination of cash, loans and the proceeds from the sale
of its shares to buy the ING assets. It was the biggest outbound
deal ever for a Colombian company.
"We look for companies with market leadership, with good
corporate governance and good reputation. We like to buy the
control of a company, not minority stakes, Bojanini said. "The
moment there is a good investment to make, we would like to go
to the capital markets."
Bojanini reckons Colombia is in better shape now than during
the 2008 world financial crisis to face fallout from Europe's
economic troubles, though he is worried about how a sovereign
default and the breakdown of the European Union would have an
impact on the global financial system.
"No one wants the European Union to disintegrate. No one
wants that, but if that happens, we will see a very complicated
situation," Bojanini said. "It was a good concept that got out
of hand."
European policymakers are struggling to keep Greece in the
Euro zone and stem huge losses that could be inflicted should it
default on its debt. Greece accounts for little more than 2
percent of the euro zone economy but could pose a profound
contagion threat if it quits the currency area, throwing the
spotlight on Portugal, Spain and even Italy.
"No country in the world or any region is immune to the
consequences of a situation like this," Bojanini said.
Countries with higher trade exposure to Europe, such as
Brazil, Chile and Mexico, will be more concerned by the possible
impact of crisis, he said. Colombia, which agreed to a free
trade accord with Brussels earlier this year, sent $8.9 billion
in goods to Europe last year and imported $7.5 billion.
A collapse in European demand could lead Latin American
economies into economic difficulty and even recession, pushing
down the value of their currencies amid a flight to quality.
"The effects on Colombia could be more indirect; the problem
is that Europe could affect the United States, and the United
States has much bigger trade with the entire region," he said.
