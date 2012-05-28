(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

* Could tap capital markets for acquisitions

* Says Colombia in good shape to face crisis

* Crisis could impact Colombia indirectly

By Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, May 28 Colombian investment fund GrupoSura sees ample opportunity for corporate acquisitions from the global financial crisis and would consider snapping up the Latin American assets of Spain's second-largest bank BBVA if regulations allowed, its chief executive said.

Medellin-based Sura paid more than $3.5 billion last year for the regional assets of ING Groep NV and was on the lookout for strong pension and insurance investments, but may be bound by anti-monopoly laws as the biggest player in Latin America's pension fund market, David Bojanini said.

"You have to know that a crisis also brings opportunities and you have to know how to take advantage," he said in an interview for the Reuters Latin America Summit.

Spain's BBVA said last week that it may sell its pension business in Colombia, Peru, Mexico and Chile.

Banks worldwide have been shedding non-core assets and pulling out of international markets to reduce risks, cut costs and meet tougher capital rules to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis that shuttered dozens of financial institutions and left thousands without jobs.

"We are just starting to explore. We can't say we will buy in this country or whatever because we have to look very carefully at what BBVA wants to do with its assets and what opportunities could arise for us there," said Bojanini, an industrial engineer who holds an MBA from the University of Michigan.

"The news is very new, so we are just analyzing."

Much would depend on whether BBVA sold as an asset block or if individual funds would be available in different countries, he said. Santander, another Spanish bank with Latin American assets, sold its Colombian unit last year in a move widely seen as plugging a capital shortfall.

"BBVA would be very attractive to investors. It has some good pension fund assets," Bojanini said.

He hopes Sura's regional assets will benefit from a growing middle class across Latin America and economies that are driving faster than in developing nations. Latin America and Caribbean economies are expected to grow 4.1 percent in 2013, on top of 3.7 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund says.

Sura is the investment arm of Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, Colombia's biggest conglomerate that is built around 100 or so businesses ranging from financial services to cement and processed foods. Each unit is a partner of the other.

Sura's shares have fallen 16.2 percent in the last 12 months, the fifth-worst performance on the IGBC Index, which has risen 3.66 percent.

EUROPEAN DISINTEGRATION

Sura, which reported net income of 332.7 billion pesos ($180.7 million) in 2011, could tap capital markets if it found assets worth buying, Bojanini said at his Medellin headquarters, although nothing is imminent.

Last year Sura, which has assets worth 21.6 trillion pesos, used a combination of cash, loans and the proceeds from the sale of its shares to buy the ING assets. It was the biggest outbound deal ever for a Colombian company.

"We look for companies with market leadership, with good corporate governance and good reputation. We like to buy the control of a company, not minority stakes, Bojanini said. "The moment there is a good investment to make, we would like to go to the capital markets."

Bojanini reckons Colombia is in better shape now than during the 2008 world financial crisis to face fallout from Europe's economic troubles, though he is worried about how a sovereign default and the breakdown of the European Union would have an impact on the global financial system.

"No one wants the European Union to disintegrate. No one wants that, but if that happens, we will see a very complicated situation," Bojanini said. "It was a good concept that got out of hand."

European policymakers are struggling to keep Greece in the Euro zone and stem huge losses that could be inflicted should it default on its debt. Greece accounts for little more than 2 percent of the euro zone economy but could pose a profound contagion threat if it quits the currency area, throwing the spotlight on Portugal, Spain and even Italy.

"No country in the world or any region is immune to the consequences of a situation like this," Bojanini said.

Countries with higher trade exposure to Europe, such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico, will be more concerned by the possible impact of crisis, he said. Colombia, which agreed to a free trade accord with Brussels earlier this year, sent $8.9 billion in goods to Europe last year and imported $7.5 billion.

A collapse in European demand could lead Latin American economies into economic difficulty and even recession, pushing down the value of their currencies amid a flight to quality.

"The effects on Colombia could be more indirect; the problem is that Europe could affect the United States, and the United States has much bigger trade with the entire region," he said. (Editing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)