By Pablo Garibian
MEXICO CITY May 24 Latin American countries
have little room to boost growth with fiscal or monetary
stimulus as their economies slow and a slump in commodities
prices undercuts a pillar of recent strength, top officials told
Reuters this week.
After years of strong growth, Latin American economies have
slowed and policymakers may have overestimated the speed at
which they can expand without high commodities prices, officials
and executives told Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.
Critics say countries have lagged on important economic
reforms to increase productivity and boost tax revenue to give
governments room to provide fiscal stimulus if growth worsens.
"The short-term task is to re-establish the working room
that monetary policy and fiscal policy had, as they are
practically exhausted to a large degree across Latin America,"
said Guillermo Ortiz, chairman of bank Banorte and
former Mexican central bank chief.
The average benchmark interest rate across major Latin
American economies has fallen to 4.8 percent from 9 percent
before the 2008 financial crisis.
Mexico cut its benchmark interest rate to record low of 4.0
percent this year, while Colombia's has dropped its main rate to
3.25 percent, near its lowest ever, in a bid to jolt the economy
and fend off portfolio investments has strengthened its currency
and hurt the competitiveness of local exporters.
Brazil has begun raising its main rate from an all-time low
of 7.25 percent to fight a spike in inflation even as growth
remains sluggish.
On the fiscal side, the region's average surplus in 2007 has
slumped into a deficit.
The International Monetary Fund warned in April that Brazil
and other Latin American countries need to realize their
economic boom could be over because of cooler global demand for
their minerals and farm goods.
Softer demand in China and the potential tapering off of
extraordinary monetary stimulus in the United States could lead
to even lower prices for the region's raw materials.
"The drop in commodity prices appears to be having a bigger
effect than maybe we thought at first," Peru's Central Bank
President Julio Velarde told Reuters.
Latin America posted average growth of 4.3 percent in 2011,
which then fell to 3.1 percent last year. The region is seen
growing 3.5 percent this year, according to the United Nations
Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).
Officials interviewed by Reuters this week said Latin
America's economies would need to reduce their reliance on
commodity exports due to volatile prices.
Excluding Mexico, which produces mostly manufactured goods
for sale abroad, commodities account for about 60 percent of
Latin America's exports.
The value of the region's exports grew only 1.6 percent last
year after surging 24 percent in 2011, helped by a boom in
commodity prices fueled by easy money policies in advanced
economies. ECLAC project a 1.4 percent drop in the value of
exports this year.
"We are really worried about the issue of exports," said
Alicia Barcena, ECLAC's executive secretary
