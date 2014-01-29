By Daniel Trotta
HAVANA Jan 28 Cuban President Raul Castro
challenged Latin American leaders to show the political will to
improve health care and education, then heard from his own
critics after Cuban authorities stifled a protest outside the
confines of a regional summit.
Castro's speech also listed a series of Latin American
grievances that directly or indirectly involve the United
States, attempting to unify the 33 countries at the summit
against their neighbor to the north, which was not invited.
"We have every possibility to abolish illiteracy," Castro
told leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean
States (CELAC). "We should have the political will to do it."
While Castro advised fellow leaders on how to manage their
economies, Cuban dissidents and the United States admonished the
Cubans for thwarting a protest.
Cuban dissidents were expected to raise issues of human
rights at an ad hoc democracy forum at a park in central Havana,
but were apparently foiled after complaining that Cuban
authorities detained at least 40 activists in recent days as a
part of a campaign of harassment before the summit.
With dissidents blocked from leaving their homes, only a
smattering of state security agents were present where the forum
was to have taken place.
"Critical voices are silenced during the CELAC summit:
arrests, threats, mobiles cut," tweeted dissident blogger Yoani
Sanchez.
Amnesty International criticized Cuba on Monday for its
"campaign of repression against opponents and dissidents" and
demanded they be allowed to demonstrate during the summit.
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday condemned reports of
harassment and arrests of activists.
"Our message to world leaders visiting: meet with everyday
Cubans and independent civil society to learn what's really
happening and support democratic change," Samantha Power, the
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Twitter.
NO GRINGOS ALLOWED
CELAC excludes the United States and Canada, both members of
traditional forums such as the Organization of American States
and the Summit of the Americas, which tend to be dominated by
Washington.
Castro took a swipe at the United States by listing
complaints such as U.S. spying, the expansion of NATO's mission
following the end of the Soviet Union, the status of Puerto
Rico, and Ecuador's ongoing legal battle for compensation from
U.S. oil major Chevron Corp for environmental damage.
"We should exercise sovereignty over our natural resources
and establish adequate policies relating to foreign investment
and with transnational companies that operate in our countries,"
Castro said.
The speech by the leader of the only communist state in the
hemisphere reminded neighbors of what Cuba considers two of its
greatest achievements since its 1959 revolution, free healthcare
and education.
Cuba often cites healthcare and education as human rights,
while critics of the country's government point to the island's
one-party rule and restrictions on free speech.
Castro, who succeeded his ailing older brother, Fidel
Castro, as president in 2008, held a moment of silence for
former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, whose oil subsidies for
Cuba have helped sustain the economy. This is the first regional
summit since Chavez died of cancer last March at age 58.
Chavez's successor, Nicolas Maduro, joined Raul Castro and
other leaders in a Monday night march honoring the 161st
anniversary of the birth of Cuban national hero Jose Marti.
Several leaders including U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez have held private sessions with
Fidel Castro, 87. State media photos of some of the meetings
showed a smiling Fidel Castro seated and wearing a track suit,
which he has preferred over military fatigues since undergoing
intestinal surgery in 2006.
Rousseff told reporters she found Castro lucid with an
excellent memory, discussing his contemporaries in history, such
as former Soviet leader Nikita Krushchev, and those from the
past, such as Napoleon.
Ban declined to discuss details with reporters but said "I
can assure you I have raised this question (human rights) with
the highest Cuban leaders."
"I sincerely hope the Cuban government will continue to work
closely with the international community to further strengthen
human rights," Ban told a news conference.