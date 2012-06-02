(For other news from Reuters Latin American Investment Summit,
click here)
* Government says may space out primary bond sales
* Wants more banks, funds involved in secondary market
* Fewer primary bond sales would aim to encourage liquidity
By Malena Castaldi and Felipe Llambias
BUENOS AIRES, June 1 Uruguay wants to expand its
nascent local sovereign debt market to improve the liquidity of
its securities, said Azucena Arbeleche, the head of the
government's debt management unit.
Having reached a point where half of the small South
American country's debt load is denominated in pesos, the
government wants to consolidate its benchmark instruments in the
local market, Arbeleche told the Reuters Latin America
Investment Summit on Friday.
"Before we were issuing debt all the time. So the idea is to
try to space primary debt sales out and have issues that will be
reopened," he said. "We are exploring the possibility of
creating a program of 'primary dealers' or 'market makers'."
The government, until recently, held weekly debt auctions in
conjunction with the Central Bank, but then decided to put more
time between sales of primary debt to encourage more trading of
outstanding issues by banks, pension funds and insurers.
"This way, the institutions that bought the primary issues
would have to get involved in the secondary market," he said.
The initiative is being analyzed by the authorities of the
Ministry of Economy and Finance, along with the regulator.
Under the government's plan only a handful of buyers would
be allowed to participate in the primary market, a change aimed
at increasing liquidity by encouraging more participation in the
secondary market.
"Perhaps not everyone who is now participating in the
primary market will continue to be there," Arbeleche said.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
For more summit stories, see
(Editing by Carol Bishopric)