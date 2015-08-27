STOCKHOLM, Aug 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Countries
in Latin America and the Caribbean must rein in their thirsty
agriculture sector to ensure water security, as extreme weather
takes a toll on the region's growing cities, experts said.
Agriculture accounts for 70 percent of global water use,
consuming more than industry and households, according to the
United Nations.
Although Latin America has one-third of the world's
freshwater, 34 million people in the region do not have access
to the precious resource.
"If we're going to fix something in the next 20 or 30 years,
(water use for agriculture) is what we need to look at,"
Fernando Miralles, director of the Cooperative Institute for
Climate and Satellites at the University of Maryland, said
during the World Water Week conference in Stockholm.
According to the U.N., demand for water is expected to
increase by 55 percent by 2050, mainly due to growing
urbanisation in developing countries.
Over the same time period, Latin America's population - 80
percent of which lives in cities - is forecast to reach 784
million.
"Water security for Latin America is a critical issue for
the economic development of our region," said Sergio Campos of
the Inter-American Development Bank.
Extreme weather events such as droughts, floods and
hurricanes are becoming more frequent and intense, affecting
more than a dozen Latin American cities over the last three
years, Campos said.
Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Panama City have already
experienced shortages of drinking water and electricity, and
increasing food prices.
"As the population grows, the situation will become even
worse over the coming years," Campos said.
Latin America has to find water and energy solutions using
"a more holistic and a more pragmatic approach" in order to
achieve economic development and preserve the wellbeing of its
people, Campos said.
According to Miralles, with effective management of water
and hydroelectric dams, Latin America and the Caribbean have the
potential to export excess water and energy to other parts of
the world.
