SAO PAULO Oct 11 Brazilian airline TAM, the local unit of LATAM Airlines Group, has finished with layoffs this year and does not expect more in 2014, the country's civil aviation ministry said in a Friday statement.

TAM has cut 780 employees in the past two months, according to the ministry, reducing its workforce by 4 percent in an attempt to restore profits despite high fuel costs and a weaker local currency. As a result, TAM expects an operating profit margin between 4 percent and 6 percent this year.