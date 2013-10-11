BRIEF-RNC Minerals to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
SAO PAULO Oct 11 Brazilian airline TAM, the local unit of LATAM Airlines Group, has finished with layoffs this year and does not expect more in 2014, the country's civil aviation ministry said in a Friday statement.
TAM has cut 780 employees in the past two months, according to the ministry, reducing its workforce by 4 percent in an attempt to restore profits despite high fuel costs and a weaker local currency. As a result, TAM expects an operating profit margin between 4 percent and 6 percent this year.
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
* Norsat International - expansion of their Ka-Band product lines with launch of atom 50 watt Ka-Band block upconverters, solid state power amplifiers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.