PARIS, Sept 2 French aerospace supplier
Latecoere on Tuesday reported lower first-half
operating profit, despite higher revenues as it bore the cost of
opening a factory in Mexico and suffered a slowdown in the
development of new aircraft.
The company, which makes doors, cabling and fuselage parts
for Airbus and Boeing passenger jets, posted a
first-half operating profit of 16.4 million euros ($21.5
million), down from 17.8 million a year earlier. It said
revenues rose to 321.4 million euros from 310.4 million.
The company, which is in the midst of a turnaround after
building up debts due to output delays among its main customers,
said its operating result would improve in the second half.
The company's "Operation Boost" restructuring plan has
started to show positive effects, it said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.7614 euro)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Keiron Henderson)