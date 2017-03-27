March 27 French aerospace equipment maker
Latecoere expects recurring operating profits to grow
in 2017, as restructuring measures offset an overall decrease in
its business.
The company said on Monday that it expected business to
decline by around six percent in 2017, but nevertheless
predicted a slight increase in recurring operating profits.
Latecoere, which supplies fuselages, doors and electrical
wiring systems to aircraft manufacturers, more than doubled its
recurring operating profit for 2016, as the company benefited
from decreasing assembly times for the Airbus A350
plane and lower unit costs in aerostructure programmes.
The company reported recurring operating income of 47.9
million euros ($52 million), more than two and a half times
higher than in 2015.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)