* About 51 percent believe there's less bribery

* Venezuela seen as most corrupt; Chile, Uruguay as least

By Brian Winter

BRASILIA, June 14 While corruption remains a severe problem in Latin America, regional executives believe it has abated slightly, thanks to more stringent corporate ethics rules and enforcement of anti-graft laws, according to a survey released on Thursday.

About 51 percent of respondents believed they had recently lost business to competitors who made illicit payments, the survey of 402 business leaders in Latin America found. That's down from 57 percent in a previous survey in 2008.

About 25 percent of respondents said anti-graft laws in their country were effective, up from 15 percent in 2008.

Chile and Uruguay were perceived to be the least corrupt of Latin American countries. Venezuela was seen as the most corrupt, followed by Bolivia, Argentina and Mexico. Brazil, the region's biggest economy, was roughly in the middle of the pack.

"These results indicate a general view that people are less likely to get away with these crimes now," said James Tillen of Miller & Chevalier, one of two U.S.-based law firms that coordinated the survey.

Three-quarters of respondents said they were aware of an offender being prosecuted for making or receiving illicit payments, up from 69 percent in the previous survey.

The survey said more companies in the region are taking internal steps to prevent corruption - 85 percent of respondents said theirs were, compared with 76 percent in 2008.

Tillen said increased enforcement in recent years of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which makes it illegal for U.S. companies to pay bribes abroad, may have had a "snowball effect" by leading multinational companies in Latin America to adopt tougher standards.

Several high-profile corruption cases have rocked the region recently. Wal-Mart Stores Inc is investigating bribery allegations at its Mexican unit and has initiated a global review of its anti-corruption compliance program.

Latin Americans are also demanding cleaner government from their leaders. A wave of prosperity has pulled tens of millions of people into the middle class over the past decade, and polls show that corruption has become a more important issue to them as poverty and unemployment decline.

Matteson Ellis, another U.S.-based lawyer who helped organize the survey, referred to a wave of corruption scandals in Brazil last year, which forced six of President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet ministers to resign.

"That might not have happened in Brazil just a few years ago," Ellis said. "There was a public outcry. It signals that things that would have been tolerated before, aren't now."

The survey was administered via email in collaboration with 12 law firms throughout Latin America. Respondents were from more than 13 countries around the region, and six in ten worked at multinational corporations. All were from a variety of sectors including agriculture, insurance, mining and utilities.

The survey did not provide a margin of error. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)