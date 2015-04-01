(Repeats story to additional subscribers)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 1 With regional heavyweight
Brazil less of a force in global capital markets this year,
Mexican companies are filling the void by luring more investment
in the form of mergers and acquisitions, bond and equity
offerings.
Several deals have taken place since Mexico's $2 billion
sovereign bond sale in January as investors look to benefit from
the impact of U.S. economic growth on its southern neighbor.
First-quarter deal-making activity was more robust in Mexico
than anywhere else in Latin America for only the second time in
a decade. Thomson Reuters data shows the value of announced
mergers and acquisitions in Mexico reached $8.64 billion, above
Brazil's $8.51 billion.
Illustrating how the tables have turned, $13.93 billion
worth of M&A deals were announced in Brazil during the first
three months of 2014, against just $3.99 billion for Mexico.
Bankers expect the trend to extend to the underwriting of
stock sales, such as initial public offerings. Brazil is
experiencing a turbulent year as an economic slump and a
corruption probe at state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA
sap business confidence, investment and capital
markets activity.
"Mexico continues to be the region's darling," Ignacio
Benito, JPMorgan Chase & Co's managing director for Latin
America M&A and equity capital markets, said in New York last
week. "You may have whatever issue hampering sentiment but with
the U.S. economy doing well, it's hard to see Mexico not getting
a lift from it."
Although Mexico's economy has consistently underperformed
over the last decade, it is expected to grow more than 3 percent
this year and long-awaited reforms in the telecommunications and
energy industries spurred recent takeovers such as AT&T Inc's
purchase of Grupo Iusacell SAB last year.
The disposal of telephone, cement and industrial assets by
market leaders are spurring optimism that bidders could seek
merger financing, bankers said.
Cementos Mexicanos SA has identified $100 million of assets
to sell, while America Movil SAB hopes to complete the
spin-off of its cellphone towers unit by June. Supermarket group
Organización Soriana SAB plans to raise $600
million in capital later this year.
In contrast, deals in Brazil, Colombia and Chile are taking
longer to finalize as slumping commodity prices and weaker
currencies make it harder to calculate future returns, said
Facundo Vázquez, head of Latin America equity capital markets at
Itaú BBA.
While Mexico is far from immune, it looks more resilient
than its Latin American peers at the moment.
"Generally speaking, in Mexico, if you want to pursue a
deal, you can get it done," Mark Rosen, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch's head of Latin America investment banking, said in an
interview in New York.
FEE POOL
Brazil's share of Latin America's total fee pool fell to
about 35 percent last year, down from as much as 68 percent in
2006, and bankers say it could slip further this year as the
economy faces its steepest contraction in more than two decades.
Taking advantage of the market's bullish view of Mexico,
Itaú BBA and Brazilian arch-rival Grupo BTG Pactual SA are
ramping up broker-dealer units and hiring staff there. BofA
Merrill Lynch hired a new head for Mexico late last year, and
Bank of Nova Scotia is hiring more staff for its country unit.
Potential M&A buyers in Mexico including multinational
companies, private equity firms and wealthy families looking to
take advantage of an expected boost as the U.S. economy grows,
BofA's Rosen said. Mexico exports the equivalent of one-third of
its gross domestic product to the United States.
"Mexico is a market that is doing relatively well and should
move alongside the recovery in the U.S.," Itaú BBA's Vázquez
said. "A significant deal flow will materialize by year-end,
when things turn more clear for the country and markets in
general."
Despite grappling with political and economic uncertainty,
Brazil seems to be moving in the right direction as leftist
President Dilma Rousseff embraces a more business-friendly
policy platform to attract investment, the bankers said.
JPMorgan's Benito, who remains optimistic about the
long-term outlook for Brazil, said strategic players are eyeing
more targets in the country after the real, Brazil's
currency, lost a third of its value against the U.S. dollar in
the past year.
"Long-term clients who look beyond the next two to three
years will continue to invest in Latin America," BofA's Rosen
said. "The recent correction in some markets is leaving some
assets attractive and the long-term fundamentals of the region
are quite solid."
