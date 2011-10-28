* Mexico signals could cut rates on outlook abroad

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 Latin American policy-makers signaled this week they are ready to slash interest rates if their fears about slowing growth due to a global crisis overtake concerns about price pressures.

Central banks across the region -- Chile and Mexico on Friday, Brazil on Thursday -- hinted through meeting minutes that their interest rate moves would largely depend on the health of the global economy.

The potential interest rate cuts come as many countries in the region are still grappling with price pressures. In Mexico, a weakening peso has stoked inflationary fears; in Brazil, inflation has sped above target since April.

Monetary policy-makers in Latin America face a tough balancing act in catering to still-brisk domestic economies that are keeping inflation high and a worrisome world view.

"This is all preemptive," said Alberto Bernal, head of research at Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami. Cutting interest rates "wouldn't be an irresponsible policy choice ... right now because of the risks that the global economy faces."

But with domestic demand through the region largely strong, analysts said, monetary easing would not come without risk.

"There could be a different sort of problem for Latin America ahead," said Enrique Alvarez, head of Latin American research at IDEAGlobal, a New York financial research company.

"You have all these external problems and you're trying to avoid a deterioration in the economy, but you're stimulating domestic demand, which has never decreased with any significance," he added. "It's going to depend on to what magnitude the external worries affect the domestic business channel."

While a deal this week to ease a euro zone sovereign debt crisis has soothed some worries about a collapse of the 17-nation monetary union, European leaders have yet to nail down a number of details. [ID:nL5E7LR2LX]

In addition, the U.S. economy -- the world's largest, and a major Latin America trading partner -- remains fragile, with lackluster growth predicted for next year.

BRAZIL SETS PACE, OTHERS YET TO FOLLOW

Latin American countries such as Brazil and Chile are heavy commodities producers. Mexico sends about 80 percent of its exports to the United States.

As a result, slower expansion among major world economies could hit Latin America, reducing global demand for regional raw materials exports and rattling investor confidence.

The result could be both a lessening fear of inflationary pressures and more concern about sustaining regional growth.

In Brazil, those fears have already led to rate cuts: The central bank has brought its benchmark Selic lending rate to 11.5 percent since August from 12.5 percent, with meeting minutes released on Thursday suggesting more 50-basis-point reductions to come. [ID:nN1E79P11Y]

Those cuts come as forecasts for expansion in Latin America's biggest economy have slipped from around 4 percent at the start of the year to closer to 3.3 percent recently.

Chile and Mexico have yet to follow Brazil's example, but could do so soon. Already, Chilean policy-makers considered a 25-basis-point cut at their October meeting, when they held their key rate at 5.25 percent.

But in minutes to that meeting, released on Friday, the central bank said it would act to "correct the path" of monetary policy if the global economic outlook worsens and impacts inflation expectations. [ID:nN1E79R0I5]

Chilean traders are betting on a rate cut within the next three months as the economy moderates as a result of a slow-growth global economy, according to the latest central bank poll of traders published this week.

In Mexico, central bankers said they don't see a slumping peso pushing up prices, bolstering the case for lower benchmark interest rates as they eye weaker growth.

After policy-makers unanimously held rates at 4.5 percent this month, minutes hinted they could ease policy soon.

"(All board members) considered that in future, the response of monetary policy would depend on national and international developments, remaining open to adjusting monetary policy in the required direction," minutes noted.

The region's central banks particularly want to avoid a collapse in global credit markets, Bulltick's Bernal noted, as happened after investment bank Lehman Brothers went under in 2008.

"Humans learn from experience, and we don't want to live through another Lehman Brothers," Bernal said. "It was not fun."

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo, Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Santiago newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)