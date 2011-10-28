* Mexico signals could cut rates on outlook abroad
* Chilean traders see interest rate cut w/in 3 months
* Brazil c.bank seen keeping rate cut pace of 50 bps
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 Latin American policy-makers
signaled this week they are ready to slash interest rates if
their fears about slowing growth due to a global crisis
overtake concerns about price pressures.
Central banks across the region -- Chile and Mexico on
Friday, Brazil on Thursday -- hinted through meeting minutes
that their interest rate moves would largely depend on the
health of the global economy.
The potential interest rate cuts come as many countries in
the region are still grappling with price pressures. In Mexico,
a weakening peso has stoked inflationary fears; in Brazil,
inflation has sped above target since April.
Monetary policy-makers in Latin America face a tough
balancing act in catering to still-brisk domestic economies
that are keeping inflation high and a worrisome world view.
"This is all preemptive," said Alberto Bernal, head of
research at Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami. Cutting interest
rates "wouldn't be an irresponsible policy choice ... right now
because of the risks that the global economy faces."
But with domestic demand through the region largely strong,
analysts said, monetary easing would not come without risk.
"There could be a different sort of problem for Latin
America ahead," said Enrique Alvarez, head of Latin American
research at IDEAGlobal, a New York financial research company.
"You have all these external problems and you're trying to
avoid a deterioration in the economy, but you're stimulating
domestic demand, which has never decreased with any
significance," he added. "It's going to depend on to what
magnitude the external worries affect the domestic business
channel."
While a deal this week to ease a euro zone sovereign debt
crisis has soothed some worries about a collapse of the
17-nation monetary union, European leaders have yet to nail
down a number of details. [ID:nL5E7LR2LX]
In addition, the U.S. economy -- the world's largest, and a
major Latin America trading partner -- remains fragile, with
lackluster growth predicted for next year.
BRAZIL SETS PACE, OTHERS YET TO FOLLOW
Latin American countries such as Brazil and Chile are heavy
commodities producers. Mexico sends about 80 percent of its
exports to the United States.
As a result, slower expansion among major world economies
could hit Latin America, reducing global demand for regional
raw materials exports and rattling investor confidence.
The result could be both a lessening fear of inflationary
pressures and more concern about sustaining regional growth.
In Brazil, those fears have already led to rate cuts: The
central bank has brought its benchmark Selic lending rate to
11.5 percent since August from 12.5 percent, with meeting
minutes released on Thursday suggesting more 50-basis-point
reductions to come. [ID:nN1E79P11Y]
Those cuts come as forecasts for expansion in Latin
America's biggest economy have slipped from around 4 percent at
the start of the year to closer to 3.3 percent recently.
Chile and Mexico have yet to follow Brazil's example, but
could do so soon. Already, Chilean policy-makers considered a
25-basis-point cut at their October meeting, when they held
their key rate at 5.25 percent.
But in minutes to that meeting, released on Friday, the
central bank said it would act to "correct the path" of
monetary policy if the global economic outlook worsens and
impacts inflation expectations. [ID:nN1E79R0I5]
Chilean traders are betting on a rate cut within the next
three months as the economy moderates as a result of a
slow-growth global economy, according to the latest central
bank poll of traders published this week.
In Mexico, central bankers said they don't see a slumping
peso pushing up prices, bolstering the case for lower benchmark
interest rates as they eye weaker growth.
After policy-makers unanimously held rates at 4.5 percent
this month, minutes hinted they could ease policy soon.
"(All board members) considered that in future, the
response of monetary policy would depend on national and
international developments, remaining open to adjusting
monetary policy in the required direction," minutes noted.
The region's central banks particularly want to avoid a
collapse in global credit markets, Bulltick's Bernal noted, as
happened after investment bank Lehman Brothers went under in
2008.
"Humans learn from experience, and we don't want to live
through another Lehman Brothers," Bernal said. "It was not
fun."
