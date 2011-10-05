* Asia slowdown would hit Latam via commodity prices

* Monetary policy should be "first line of defense"

* IMF says Federal Reserve's Operation Twist "appropriate" (Adds quote from regional IMF director)

LIMA, Oct 5 Latin America's fast-growing economies will experience a "modest worsening" in 2011 and 2012 due to the global economic slowdown, the International Monetary Fund said in a report released on Wednesday.

Financial troubles in Europe combined with a sharp slowdown in Asia could further hit commodities prices, which would have a negative impact on several Latin American economies that rely heavily on exports of food, oil or minerals, the report said.

In case growth in the developed world decelerates even more than expected, inflation-targeting economies should turn first to the tools of monetary policy, the IMF recommended.

"In a downside scenario, monetary policy should be the first line of defense, including by providing liquidity support if funding conditions become stressed," the report said.

Many Latin American central banks have paused interest rate hikes recently after tightening cycles, and some economists say rate cuts could materialize in the coming months.

Brazil's central bank shocked markets on Aug. 31 when it cut its benchmark rate, citing the slowing U.S. economy and Europe's debt crisis. Though at 12 percent, Brazil's benchmark interest rate is still the highest among major world economies.

The second line of defense, the IMF indicated, would be fiscal policy and stimulus packages like those rolled out in 2008-09 during the last global crisis.

"Fiscal consolidation should continue, to avoid impairing fiscal credibility and create room for maneuver should downside risks materialize," the IMF said.

Some countries have built up rainy-day funds in case of economic turmoil. Those funds have grown thanks in part to strong demand from China, which has fueled growth in countries like Chile and Peru, the world's No. 1 and No. 2 copper producers, respectively.

China is also the leading trading partner for agricultural powerhouse Brazil, Latin America's largest economy.

OPERATION TWIST 'APPROPRIATE'

Barring downside risks, easy access to external finance and high commodity prices could continue into next year, but growth will likely be "far less brisk" than what had been expected, the report said.

Despite growing concerns about the health of the U.S. and European economies, the report left unchanged the IMF's economic forecasts issued Sept. 20, which projected 2011 global growth at 4.0 percent, U.S. growth at 1.5 percent and Latin American and Caribbean growth at 4.5 percent.

On the U.S. economy, the IMF endorsed as "appropriate" the Federal Reserve's "Operation Twist," an effort by the U.S. central bank to shift its Treasury debt portfolio to longer maturities to push down borrowing costs.

The IMF's Western Hemisphere director, Nicolas Eyzaguirre, said failure by the United States to get its physical house in order was improbable but would have catastrophic consequences.

"If there isn't fiscal consolidation and the United States is eventually seen as an unsafe place, the global economy and the international financial system would lose its fundamental anchor, a scenario like the Freddy Krueger movies," he said while presenting the report.

The IMF calls for a credible medium-term U.S. fiscal consolidation plan that is "back-loaded" to allow for some support to growth in the near term.

It also said U.S. President Barack Obama's proposed jobs bill would help support growth, but more work was needed on the medium-term fiscal picture.