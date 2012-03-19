(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
MONTEVIDEO, March 18 Uruguay is likely to be the
next Latin American country to win an investment grade rating
from Moody's Investors Service, with a review likely late this
year, a senior officer from the ratings agency said on Sunday.
Moody's rates Uruguay's long-term sovereign foreign currency
credit at Ba1, one notch below investment grade, with a positive
outlook. If upgraded, the country would join bigger peers such
as Brazil, Colombia and Peru, which have won coveted investment
grade ratings in recent years.
"The only country that is just below the line with a
positive outlook is Uruguay," Mauro Leos, Moody's Latin American
regional credit officer, said on the sidelines of Inter-American
Development Bank meetings.
"It would seem to be that at the earliest we would be
discussing Uruguay again late in the year," he added.
Both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings have Uruguay at the
similar rating level of BB-plus, but with stable outlooks.
Uruguay's Economy Ministry has been working to reduce the
country's foreign currency debts and extend maturities, steps
seen as crucial for an upgrade to investment grade status.
Other Moody's ratings actions likely this year include a
review of Brazil's Baa2 rating, probably in the second half of
the year, and a look at Peru, which has had a positive outlook
on its Baa3 rating for almost a year.
Peru has a strong balance sheet and President Ollanta
Humala, who has shed his hardline past and embraced private
investment, has a strong mandate, Leos said.
"The positive outlook was assigned about a year ago so ...
by mid-year we may be taking another look at Peru to determine
what to do," he said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Felipe Llambias; Editing by
Leslie Adler)