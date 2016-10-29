By Julia Symmes Cobb
| CARTAGENA, Colombia
CARTAGENA, Colombia Oct 29 Venezuela's
fast-escalating political crisis and Colombia's stuttering peace
process looked certain to dominate the Ibero-American Summit on
Saturday rather than an official agenda about youth,
entrepreneurship and education.
Amid a swing to the political right around the region,
Peru's president and former investment banker Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski was leading calls to put Venezuela at the top of the
agenda.
The oil-rich country's socialist government is facing an
escalation of opposition protests after electoral authorities
suspended a referendum on President Nicolas Maduro's rule that
could have led to his departure from office.
Maduro, 53, narrowly won election to succeed Hugo Chavez in
2013 but has seen his popularity plummet during a deep economic
crisis. He was due to attend the summit briefly on Saturday,
organizers and a Venezuelan government source said.
Heads of state and officials from around Latin America, as
well as Portugal and Spain, were attending the meeting in the
coastal humidity of colonial Cartagena and were due to release a
statement later on Saturday.
Venezuela, despite having the world's largest oil reserves,
is mired in a prolonged recession worsened by currency
depreciation and low oil prices, with many skipping meals due to
shortages and soaring prices.
Critics say Maduro has kept a grip on power by side-lining
the legislature, arresting opponents and leaning on compliant
institutions to squash the referendum.
He says foes are seeking to topple him illegally.
The summit's host Colombia, meanwhile, is scrambling to save
a hard-won peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, or FARC.
The deal, hammered out over almost four years of difficult
negotiations, was rejected in a plebiscite vote this month by
less than half a percentage point. The regional leaders met at
the same conference center where the deal was signed just over a
month ago.
President Juan Manuel Santos, who was reelected in 2014 on a
platform focused on achieving peace, has held meetings with the
opposition in a bid to modify the deal enough to satisfy
critics.
"Peace for Colombia will be a reality," Santos said in
opening remarks at the conference. "We will not betray the hopes
of Colombians or the international community, which has
accompanied us with such generosity."
Government negotiators have returned to Havana, Cuba, where
the original talks took place, to discuss opposition suggestions
with FARC leadership and make changes to the accord.
Leaders at the summit have repeatedly expressed their
support for the peace process, which would end 52 years of war
that have killed nearly a quarter of a million people.
(Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Cartagena, Deisy
Buitrago in Caracas; Editing by Helen Murphy and Chizu Nomiyama)