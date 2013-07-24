BRIEF-Gladstone Land Corp agrees to sell 1.7 mln shares
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share
SANTIAGO, July 24 Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen at 3 percent in 2013, a slower pace than initially forecast, the United Nations economic body for Latin America said on Wednesday. Slower growth in regional powerhouses Brazil and Mexico, as well as easing expansions in small-but-robust Chile, Panama and Peru, are seen weighing on growth, Santiago-based ECLAC said. The region is expected to expand 3.0 percent this year, down from a prior official view in May for 3.5 percent growth and on par with 3.0 percent growth in 2012, the body added. Here is the breakdown of ECLAC's growth estimates, all figures expressed in terms of percentage change: New f'cast Previous f'cast Estimated 2013 2013 2012 Growth Brazil +2.5 +3.0 +0.9 Mexico +2.8 +3.5 +3.9 Argentina +3.5 +3.5 +1.9 Colombia +4.0 +4.5 +4.0 Chile +4.6 +5.0 +5.6 Peru +5.9 +6.0 +6.3 Latam & Caribbean +3.0 +3.5 +3.0
* On March 4, 2017 Co through its unit entered into first to supply agreement dated December 15, 2014 - SEC filing
DETROIT/NEW YORK/MONTREAL, March 9 Shortly after being named CEO of Canadian Pacific in 2012, Hunter Harrison hoisted himself onto a roof near a Montreal rail yard, pulled up a beach chair and timed the company's switch engines using a stopwatch and binoculars.