UPDATE 2-Infineon, Cree warn U.S. might block Wolfspeed deal
* U.S. blocked takeover of Germany's Aixtron last year (Adds background on previous blocked deals by CFIUS, details on chemical compounds)
(Follows Alerts)
* Sees Q3 rev flat to down 4 pct
* Sees softening of demand in communications business
Sept 14 Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp slashed its third- quarter revenue outlook, hurt by a recent weakening of demand in its communications business.
The company, which competes with Altera Corp and Xilinx Inc , now expects revenue to be flat to down 4 percent sequentially, implying sales of $83.9-$80.5 million.
It had earlier forecast revenue to be flat to up 5 percent on a sequential basis, for the quarter ended Sept 30.
The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company's shares closed at $5.47 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
* U.S. blocked takeover of Germany's Aixtron last year (Adds background on previous blocked deals by CFIUS, details on chemical compounds)
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
Feb 8 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co said on Wednesday it would stop distributing its U.S. snacks business' products directly to stores and switch to its more widely used warehouse model to cut costs and adapt to a changing retail landscape.