Dec 9 Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp cut its fourth-quarter revenue outlook on softening demand at its communications business, close on the heels of a similar move by rival Altera Corp.

The company has been hit by lower demand for equipment such as base-stations used by telecom service providers, Pacific Crest Securities analyst Nathan Johnsen told Reuters.

"A lot of that (weakness in demand) is customers being cautious in anticipation of potential macroeconomic headwinds," he said.

Customers are reducing inventories and this potentially sets the stage for improvement going forward, he added.

The company also said it will buy SiliconBlue Technologies, which makes programmable chips for mobile devices, for $62 million in cash.

"This acquisition would help Lattice in the consumer handheld market, like tablets and smartphones, which the company is viewing as a growth area in 2012," Johnsen said.

Lattice, which also competes with Xilinx Inc, now expects revenue to decline by 14-17 percent from the third quarter, compared with its earlier forecast of a 4-9 percent fall.

On Thursday, rival Altera cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast on Thursday as a troubled economy reduces demand for programmable chips.

Shares of Lattice, which is valued at about $770 million, were trading down 3 percent at $6.42 in morning trade on Friday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sreejiraj Eluvangal)