RIGA/PARIS Dec 3 Latvia's parliament approved
an 80 million-euro ($85 million) cash injection for AirBaltic on
Thursday, lifting a potential hurdle for the state-owned airline
to complete the acquisition of CSeries passenger jets from
Canada's Bombardier.
The green light follows a government decision to prevent the
state-owned airline separately importing jets from Russia's
Sukhoi, a possibility that had threatened to put the airline at
odds with the Baltic state's hawkish policy against Moscow.
The state infusion is part of a refinancing plan that also
involves 52 million euros of private investment from German
banker Ralf-Dieter Montag-Girmes, in return for a 20 percent
stake in the last surviving Baltic flag carrier.
The arrival of an investor with lengthy experience in Russia
had triggered speculation that Latvia could import Russian jets,
putting approval for the refinancing at risk.
Montag-Girmes, who has denied any pro-Russian bias, told
Reuters on Thursday his decision to purchase a stake was
"completely independent" of fleet decisions.
Officials said the possibility of purchasing Russian jets
had nonetheless been taken off the table.
"AirBaltic has altered its business plans and will
substitute Sukhoi Superjets (with) Bombardier planes, and all
the finances will be covered," parliamentary budget committee
chairman Karlis Sadurskis told Reuters.
Facing falling demand, AirBaltic hopes to use the Bombardier
jets to make the Baltic an alternative East-West hub.
Its geography puts it in reach of destinations as far afield
as China or Africa based on the range of the 110 to 130-seat
jets, which have a list price of $70 million apiece.
Industry sources say it is also looking for five small
regional jets, attracting interest from Canada, Brazil, Japan
and Russia.
Its plans had been under threat without plugging a 170
million-euro hole in its balance sheet, and under EU rules it
could only get state help if it obtained private investment too.
The funding wrangle had increased the uncertainty over
AirBaltic's ability to complete its acquisition of 13 CSeries
jets, a deal that is also important for recently struggling
Bombardier.
Calling himself as an "opportunistic" investor who had been
impressed by Chief Executive Martin Gauss on a chance meeting at
the Paris Airshow, Montag-Girmes said he was open-minded on the
future of his AirBaltic stake but that it had no "sell-by date".
"I like the management team. A lot of painful work has been
done through three years of restructuring," he told Reuters.
"There is a good little niche in Riga with the combination
of frequencies and ease of use, and the fact that Tallinn and
Vilnius are open to all comers...It is a very interesting
investment opportunity and a very good cost base."
