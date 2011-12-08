BRUSSELS Dec 8 The European Commission and International Monetary Fund said on Thursday they had approved the final stage of a bailout programme for Latvia, but said the government had to stand ready to further trim its 2012 budget deficit if necessary.

Latvia took a 7.5 billion euro bailout led by the IMF and EU in 2008. The bailout, of which it has used 4.4 billion euros, was accompanied by a tough programme of budget deficit cutting measures. The two lenders said they had approved a final set of measures under the programme in the 2012 budget.

"Although the mission teams expressed doubts about some measures in the government's budget proposal, such as further cuts in road maintenance and reduced safety net spending, the budget should be sufficient to achieve the fiscal target," the IMF and European Commission said in a statement.

"As a contingency, the government stands ready to introduce additional measures during 2012 if these will be needed to meet the deficit criterion," they added. (Reporting by Rex Merrifield in Brussels and Patrick Lannin in Stockholm)