BRUSSELS/RIGA, Dec 8 The European Commission and International Monetary Fund said on Thursday they had given initial approval to the final stage of a bailout programme for Latvia, but said the government must be ready to trim its 2012 budget deficit further if necessary.

Latvia took a 7.5 billion euro bailout led by the IMF and EU in 2008. It has used 4.4 billion euros of the programme, which was accompanied by tough budget deficit cutting measures. The two lenders said they had approved a final set of measures under the programme in the 2012 budget.

Completion of the review means that Latvia could tap the rest of the bailout lending, but the government does not intend to do this as it wants to finance itself on international markets.

"Although the mission teams expressed doubts about some measures in the government's budget proposal, such as further cuts in road maintenance and reduced safety net spending, the budget should be sufficient to achieve the fiscal target," the IMF and European Commission said in a statement.

"As a contingency, the government stands ready to introduce additional measures during 2012 if these will be needed to meet the deficit criterion," they added.

Formal Commission procedures for Latvia to complete the bailout programme will take place in January, while the IMF is expected to finalise its formal procedures on December 22. Latvia will still be monitored by both bodies.

The Finance Ministry has said that over three years Latvia took deficit-cutting steps worth 17.8 percent of output. It refused to devalue its currency, which is pegged to the euro.

A key Latvian goal is to get into economic shape to adopt the euro in 2014, despite the currency zone's crisis.

The IMF and Commission said they expected the budget deficit to come in below a target of 4.5 percent of output this year, despite costs from the state taking over airline airBaltic.

The government took control of the carrier after the failure of the airline's creditor, a mid-sized bank, Krajbanka. State regulators are running the bank and repaying depositors.

The lenders noted poverty rates were among the highest in the EU and said they had told Latvia to "retain a sufficient level of social safety net spending".