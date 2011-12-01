RIGA Dec 1 Latvia's banking regulator
said on Thursday it had filed bankruptcy papers on midsize
lender Latvijas Krajbanka, the Baltic nation's oldest bank,
adding that it is keeping a close eye on several other banks.
"The Financial and Capital Market Commission today submitted
to the Riga district court an application about Latvijas
Krajbanka's insolvency," the commission said in a statement on
its Web site.
Latvia's late 2008 intervention over Parex bank, its
second-biggest lender, forced the country to take a bailout from
the International Monetary Fund and European Union.
Officials have said the present problems are not affecting
other banks, but Janis Brazovskis, head of banking regulator
FKTK, told a news conference that the regulator remained
vigilant.
"We have several banks under strict surveillance,"
Brazovskis said, without naming any of the banks.
He didn't specify what the surveillance includes other than
to say that the regulator's representative attends a bank's
board meetings.
FKTK head Irena Krumane and board member Janis Placis
resigned this week amid allegations of mishandling of the
collapse of Latvijas Krajbanka, an affiliate of Snoras Bank
which Lithuania nationalised earlier this month.
Latvia's banking sector, which has more than 30 commercial
banks, is dominated by Nordic banking groups such as Swedbank
or SEB.
The FKTK suspended Latvijas Krajbanka, the sixth-largest
bank by deposits, on Nov. 21 after neighboring Lithuania
nationalised Snoras. Lithuania's central bank has
since filed for Snoras's bankruptcy.
Regulators said they have found a shortage of assets in both
banks, which were majority-owned by Russian businessman Vladimir
Antonov.
(Reporting By Aleks Tapinsh)