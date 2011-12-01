RIGA Dec 1 Latvia's banking regulator said on Thursday it had filed bankruptcy papers on midsize lender Latvijas Krajbanka, the Baltic nation's oldest bank, adding that it is keeping a close eye on several other banks.

"The Financial and Capital Market Commission today submitted to the Riga district court an application about Latvijas Krajbanka's insolvency," the commission said in a statement on its Web site.

Latvia's late 2008 intervention over Parex bank, its second-biggest lender, forced the country to take a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and European Union.

Officials have said the present problems are not affecting other banks, but Janis Brazovskis, head of banking regulator FKTK, told a news conference that the regulator remained vigilant.

"We have several banks under strict surveillance," Brazovskis said, without naming any of the banks.

He didn't specify what the surveillance includes other than to say that the regulator's representative attends a bank's board meetings.

FKTK head Irena Krumane and board member Janis Placis resigned this week amid allegations of mishandling of the collapse of Latvijas Krajbanka, an affiliate of Snoras Bank which Lithuania nationalised earlier this month.

Latvia's banking sector, which has more than 30 commercial banks, is dominated by Nordic banking groups such as Swedbank or SEB.

The FKTK suspended Latvijas Krajbanka, the sixth-largest bank by deposits, on Nov. 21 after neighboring Lithuania nationalised Snoras. Lithuania's central bank has since filed for Snoras's bankruptcy.

Regulators said they have found a shortage of assets in both banks, which were majority-owned by Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov. (Reporting By Aleks Tapinsh)