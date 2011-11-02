RIGA Nov 2 Latvia plans to finalise the sale of the retail unit of its Mortgage and Land Bank by the end of 2012 to fulfill requirements under its 7.5 billion euro ($10,350,681,074.815)bailout deal, an advisor on the deal said on Wednesday.

Latvias' finance ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday it would, in line with a decision in 2009, reorganise the bank and sell its retail business, Commercial, including assets and liabilities.

"The process is expected to be closed in the second half of 2012," Martins Krutainis, associate director of SEB Enskilda, financial advisor to the deal, told Reuters.

The reorganisation will lead to the bank focusing solely on its development banking business, which implements state aid programmes.

The reorganisation of the bank is one of the requirements for Latvia to successfully terminate a common International Monetary Fund and European Union bailout programme on Dec. 22.

"Negotiations will be launched with potential buyers in order to start evaluation of their offers by end-2011," the ministry said.

Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis told commercial television LNT the government's decision in 2009 to focus the bank on its development business and discontinue the retail business was in connection with a decision to pump cash into the then-troubled bank.

SEB Enskilda expects to receive indicative offers for the unit by the end of 2011 and hopes to ink a preliminary deal in spring 2012, Krutainis said, adding that he was planning for a rather lenghty period for closing procedures to ensure a smooth customer transfer.

"At the intended transaction time the expected amount of assets to be sold will be around 300 to 350 million euros," Krutainis said.

He said the size of liabilities to be sold was more difficult to predict and would depend on the performance of the bank up until the transaction.

The Mortgage and Land Bank swung back to profit in the first half of 2011, of 4.4 million lats ($8.6 million). In 2009 and 2010, it posted losses of 54 million and 65 million lats, respectively. ($1 = 0.514 Latvian Lats) ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Aija Braslina; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)