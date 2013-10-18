LONDON Oct 18 Latvia is considering an initial
public offering for state-owned Citadele Bank but is also open
to the idea of selling it to a "strategic investor", the
country's prime minister said on Friday.
"We would like to see a strategic investor if there is a good
strategic investor, we are seriously considering this option of
IPO," Valdis Dombrovskis told an investor conference at the
headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD). "We are working in both directions."
Dombrovskis later told a news conference that the sale of
the bank would take place within the next year.
The Latvian government has a 75 percent stake in Citadele
Bank, and the EBRD holds the remaining 25 percent.
Latvia will join the euro zone as its 18th member on Jan 1,
2014.
