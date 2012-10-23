UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
RIGA Oct 23 Latvia sought to reassure depositors on Tuesday that its eighth largest bank was solvent following a local media report that suggested the bank was in crisis.
The Baltic state's bank regulator, FKTK, said a series of measures had been implemented to strengthen capital at Norvik Banka.
"Steps have already been taken to attract a strategic investor for Norvik Banka, which will secure the bank's sustainable development," Kristaps Zakulis, the head regulator, said in a statement responding to the media report.
The regulator said more than five million euros had been invested by a Hungarian real estate company, TriGranit Development Corporation, which also owns Hungary's Granit Bank.
Latvia has been hit by a series of bank crises in recent years. In late 2008, Parex Bank sought a government bailout after a run on deposits during the global financial crisis.
In late 2011, Latvijas Krajbanka went into insolvency after more than 100 million lats ($186 million) were found to be missing from the bank's balance sheets. (Reporting By Aleks Tapinsh; Editing by Rosalind Russell)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts