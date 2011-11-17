STOCKHOLM Nov 17 Latvian authorities on Thursday imposed a withdrawal limit on customers of Krajbanka after neighbour Lithuania took over the bank's parent because of liquidity issues.

"This decision has been taken after events at Latvijas Krajbanka's mother company and their possible influence on the bank's financial stability and solvency and also due to the demand for deposits which has been seen at the bank," the Latvian FKTK bank supervisor said in a statement.

Lithuanian authorities said on Thursday they had found a 1 billion litas ($392 million) hole in the assets of Bank Snoras and prosecutors said they had opened a probe. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)