STOCKHOLM Nov 17 Latvian authorities on
Thursday imposed a withdrawal limit on customers of Krajbanka
after neighbour Lithuania took over the bank's parent because of
liquidity issues.
"This decision has been taken after events at Latvijas
Krajbanka's mother company and their possible influence on the
bank's financial stability and solvency and also due to the
demand for deposits which has been seen at the bank," the
Latvian FKTK bank supervisor said in a statement.
Lithuanian authorities said on Thursday they had found a 1
billion litas ($392 million) hole in the assets of Bank Snoras
and prosecutors said they had opened a probe.
