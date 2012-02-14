BRIEF-Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler to participate in capital increase of unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Latvia (Baa3/BB+/BBB-) has set initial price guidance in the 5.625% area for a five-year US dollar benchmark 144a/Reg S deal, according to a banker close to the transaction. The deal should price later on Tuesday. Lead managers are Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: