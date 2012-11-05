LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Latvia (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) has hired Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan for a new bond issue, according to sources, although no official announcement has been made yet.

The issuer was last in the market in February, when it raised USD1bn through a five-year 144a/Reg S trade. The country has a mix of outstanding dollar and euro-denominated bonds and it is not clear yet in which currency or maturity the new issue will be. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)