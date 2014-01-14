LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has tightened price guidance on its upcoming issue of a seven-year bond denominated in euros, as orders reached around EUR4.5bn, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, has set final guidance of 125bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps for the issue, tight to initial price thoughts of 140bp area.

The bond, which will have benchmark size, is expected to price later on Tuesday.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale are the lead managers on the offering, which is being sold under the 144A/Reg S format. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)