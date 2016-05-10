LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing a 20-year euro-denominated bond at a spread of 60bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The Reg S bond is Tuesday's business. HSBC, JP Morgan, Natixis and Swedbank are the lead managers.

Latvia is rated A3/A-A-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)