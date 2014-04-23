BRIEF-IBM, SecureKey to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
* IBM and Securekey Technologies to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Latvia is planning a euro-denominated benchmark sized bond, according to sources.
The Baltic nation is understood to have hired three banks to lead the issue, including Barclays and Deutsche Bank, added the sources. The banks declined to comment.
Latvia, which joined the eurozone on January 1, sold a 1bn seven-year issue in January via Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.
The sovereign is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* IBM and Securekey Technologies to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.
March 20 First Capital Securities Co Ltd : * Says it gets approval to launch 2 branches Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0vzmmb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)