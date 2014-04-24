LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has set
official guidance at 125bp area over mid-swaps on a new 10-year
euro-denominated benchmark bond, according to a lead banker.
This is 10bp tighter than initial price thoughts of 135bp
area over mid-swaps announced earlier on Thursday.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, is expected to price
the deal later today via Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Natixis.
The maturity date has been set at April 30, 2024.
Latvia last issued a bond in January, when it sold a 1bn
seven-year note. That deal was its first in euro since the 2008
financial crisis.
Latvia joined the eurozone on January 1.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)