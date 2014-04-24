LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has set official guidance at 125bp area over mid-swaps on a new 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, according to a lead banker.

This is 10bp tighter than initial price thoughts of 135bp area over mid-swaps announced earlier on Thursday.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, is expected to price the deal later today via Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Natixis.

The maturity date has been set at April 30, 2024.

Latvia last issued a bond in January, when it sold a 1bn seven-year note. That deal was its first in euro since the 2008 financial crisis.

Latvia joined the eurozone on January 1. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)