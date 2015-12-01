BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia is due to hold a global investor call on December 2 at 1pm London time for a potential euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
A bond will be placed subject to market conditions and the results of a tender offer that Latvia is undertaking on its US dollar-denominated 2020 and 2021 bonds.
Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the call for the Reg S deal.
Latvia is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.