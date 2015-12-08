China stocks slide on liquidity, property market concerns; Hong Kong slips
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has set the size on a five-year euro bond at 550m and revised price guidance to mid-swaps plus 30bp (plus or minus 2bp), according to a lead.
That compares with initial price thoughts of low to mid 30s.
The deal is today's business.
Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers.
Latvia is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
