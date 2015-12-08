LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has launched a 550m five-year bond at 28bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

That is at the tight end of guidance of plus 30bp (plus or minus 2bp) and inside initial price thoughts of low to mid 30s.

The deal is today's business.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers.

Latvia is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

