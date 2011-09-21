RIGA, Sept 21 Latvia's Citadele Bank, rescued by the state after a crisis in 2008, reassured on its performance on Wednesday after Moody's placed it on review for a possible ratings downgrade.

Moody's on Tuesday decided to start the review of Citadele's Ba3 long-term deposit rating due to concerns about a worsening of asset quality since the began bank operations in August last year.

Citadele was formed from Parex, formerly the second largest bank, which the state took over in late 2008 after the financial crisis stopped it rolling over debts. Citadele took over the good assets, while Parex was left with the rest.

"The operating indicators of Citadele Bank are in line with the restructuring plan for the bank which was approved by the European Commission," said board chairman Juris Jakobsons.

"Our results during the first half of the year were better than anticipated in the plan," he added in a statement.

A successful restructuring and performance by Citadele is important for Latvia as the country continues to recover from the financial crisis.

But Moody's said problem loans made up 19 percent of gross loans at the end of 2010, versus 4 percent in August last year.

"Whilst Moody's expected a deterioration in this metric ... the scale of deterioration over 2010 has become a source of concern," it said Tuesday.

Tier 1 capital ratio in 2010 was low at 6.7 percent, it added. While it rose to 7.2 percent by the middle of this year, only a small improvement was expected over the rest of 2011.

Moody's said it would check the causes of the asset quality and capital deteriorations and focus on the sustainability of the stabilisation seen during the first half of 2011.

Citadele noted in its statement that it was getting ready to repay nearly 50 million euros to the state in September and was no longer loss making.

It said its first half 2012 results showed asset quality has improved since 2010, meaning less money set aside for loans. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, via Stockholm newsroom; editing by Ron Askew)