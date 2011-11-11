RIGA Nov 11 Latvia has drawn up a short list of bidders for Citadele Bank, the successor of a bank which had to be rescued, nationalised and restructured after the 2008 global financial crisis, the privatisation agency said on Friday.

It declined to name the buyers interested in Citadele Bank. It said in a statement they will be asked to submit binding offers. Investment bank Nomura is advising the government.

Citadele was formed from the sound assets of Parex Bank, which was the second-largest bank and the only large one owned by local capital. Otherwise the market is dominated by Scandinavian banks, like Swedbank and SEB.

"The board of the Privatisation Agency today approved a potential investor list for Citadele Bank, which will further participate in the sale process and be eligible to prepare and submit binding offers," the privatisation agency said.

Local media have said Nordea or DnB NOR could be interested in buying Citadele.

A spokeswoman for Nordea declined to comment. No one at DnB NOR was immediately available to comment.

The rescue of Parex was one of the reasons Latvia had to take a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and European Union in late 2008.

Citadele started operations in August 2010.

Seventy-five percent of the shares are owned by the government while 25 percent plus one share belongs to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The bank's assets were 1.25 billion lats ($2.5 billion) by June 30. It had a net profit of 0.2 million lats in the first half of 2011.

The rest of Parex was left with the bad assets of the old bank and is trying to recover assets to repay state aid. ($=0.5136 lats) (Written by Patrick Lannin)