RIGA Nov 11 Latvia has drawn up a short
list of bidders for Citadele Bank, the successor of a bank which
had to be rescued, nationalised and restructured after the 2008
global financial crisis, the privatisation agency said on
Friday.
It declined to name the buyers interested in Citadele Bank.
It said in a statement they will be asked to submit binding
offers. Investment bank Nomura is advising the government.
Citadele was formed from the sound assets of Parex Bank,
which was the second-largest bank and the only large one owned
by local capital. Otherwise the market is dominated by
Scandinavian banks, like Swedbank and SEB.
"The board of the Privatisation Agency today approved a
potential investor list for Citadele Bank, which will further
participate in the sale process and be eligible to prepare and
submit binding offers," the privatisation agency said.
Local media have said Nordea or DnB NOR
could be interested in buying Citadele.
A spokeswoman for Nordea declined to comment. No one at DnB
NOR was immediately available to comment.
The rescue of Parex was one of the reasons Latvia had to
take a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and European
Union in late 2008.
Citadele started operations in August 2010.
Seventy-five percent of the shares are owned by the
government while 25 percent plus one share belongs to the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
The bank's assets were 1.25 billion lats ($2.5 billion) by
June 30. It had a net profit of 0.2 million lats in the first
half of 2011.
The rest of Parex was left with the bad assets of the old
bank and is trying to recover assets to repay state aid.
($=0.5136 lats)
(Written by Patrick Lannin)