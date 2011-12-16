RIGA Dec 16 Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Latvia's Citadele Bank, which was rescued and restructured after the 2008 financial crisis and which the government now wants to sell.

Moody's said in a statement on Friday it had downgraded Citadele Bank's long-term deposit rating to B2 from Ba3 and assigned it a negative outlook due to asset deterioration and worsening economic prospects.

The credit rating agency said that the number of problem loans, overdue for 90 days or longer, made up 38 percent of Citadele's gross loans at the end of September and exceeded the agency's expectations.

"The downgrade reflects the continued deterioration in asset quality since the bank's inception," it said.

"Rising problem loans combined with the agency's expectation of continued low profitability would exert significant pressure on already low capital levels," Moody's said.

It said the negative outlook reflected Moody's expectations that problem loans would continue to rise given Latvia's export-oriented economy and the current economic uncertainty, high structural unemployment and high indebtedness levels.

The Latvian government wants to sell Citadele, but the credit rating agency said the negative outlook also reflected the uncertainty surrounding the sale process.

The government owns 75 percent minus one share of Citadele while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development owns the rest. (Reporting By Aleks Tapinsh. Editing by Jane Merriman)