RIGA Dec 16 Moody's Investors Service has
downgraded Latvia's Citadele Bank, which was rescued and
restructured after the 2008 financial crisis and which the
government now wants to sell.
Moody's said in a statement on Friday it had downgraded
Citadele Bank's long-term deposit rating to B2 from Ba3 and
assigned it a negative outlook due to asset deterioration and
worsening economic prospects.
The credit rating agency said that the number of problem
loans, overdue for 90 days or longer, made up 38 percent of
Citadele's gross loans at the end of September and exceeded the
agency's expectations.
"The downgrade reflects the continued deterioration in asset
quality since the bank's inception," it said.
"Rising problem loans combined with the agency's expectation
of continued low profitability would exert significant pressure
on already low capital levels," Moody's said.
It said the negative outlook reflected Moody's expectations
that problem loans would continue to rise given Latvia's
export-oriented economy and the current economic uncertainty,
high structural unemployment and high indebtedness levels.
The Latvian government wants to sell Citadele, but the
credit rating agency said the negative outlook also reflected
the uncertainty surrounding the sale process.
The government owns 75 percent minus one share of Citadele
while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development owns
the rest.
