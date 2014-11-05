STOCKHOLM Nov 5 The Latvian government has
agreed to sell its stake in the state-owned Citadele bank to a
group of investors led by US-based investment firm Ripplewood
Advisors LLC for 74 million euros (92.37 million US dollar).
"As a result of this deal Citadele Bank has been acquired by
strong and future-oriented investors," chairman of the board of
the Latvian Privatisation Agency Vladimirs Loginovs said in a
statement.
The Latvian government holds a 75 percent stake in Citadele
Bank, and the EBRD holds the remaining 25 percent. The EBRD will
keep its 25 percent stake, The deal is expected to close in the
first quarter of 2015.
Citadele bank is the successor to Parex bank, which was
bailed out by the Latvian government in 2008 during the
financial crisis.
The deal price of the state's stake in Citadele has been
widely questioned in local media as the state poured around 1.7
billion euros in the form of state guarantees, recapitalisation
and liquidity support in Parex to keep it afloat during the
crisis.
(1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro)
