STOCKHOLM Nov 22 Rescue services said on Friday that 12 people had died after the roof of a supermarket collapsed in the capital, Riga, the previous day.

"Up to 6 a.m. (local time) 12 people have been found dead, three of them were state fire and rescue service officials," Latvian rescue services spokeswoman Viktorija Sembele said.

"Overall eight firefighters have been injured," Sembele said.

The roof of the building collapsed around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters who responded were caught in another collapse. (Reporting by Aija Braslina; Editing by Eric Beech)