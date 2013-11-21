RIGA Nov 21 Two people were killed and more people are feared trapped after the roof of a shopping store in Latvia collapsed on Thursday evening, a rescue official said.

Latvian rescue service spokeswoman Inga Vetere said at least 20 more people were injured. The cause of the collapse was not known.

Rescue workers were looking for more trapped people at the Maxima store in Riga. (Created by Ija Braslina; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Ralph Boulton)