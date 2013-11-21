(..)

RIGA Nov 21 Around 50 people were trapped after the roof of a shopping store in Latvia collapsed on Thursday evening, the deputy mayor of Riga told local TV.

"50 people are still trapped," Andris Ameriks told TV.

Two people were killed and 20 more people injured, a rescue official said earlier.

(Created by Ija Braslina; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Ralph Boulton)