* Latvia may be given free pass on EFSF guarantees

* Admin nuisance could prevent around EUR100m in debt exposure

* New member is required to contribute to ESM, future bailouts

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Latvia may be allowed to sidestep exposure to countries already bailed out by the eurozone if it is admitted into the single currency bloc at the start of next year, a eurozone official close to the discussions told IFR on Tuesday.

The country, which had its membership rubber-stamped by the European Commission on Wednesday, could avoid having to act as a guarantor of debt issued by the temporary euro rescue fund - the EFSF - used to provide financial aid for Ireland, Portugal and Greece.

The official said it was still an "open question" whether Latvia would be required to guarantee part of the EUR35.3bn of debt scheduled to be issued by the European Financial Stability Facility in 2014, a burden shared by all other euro area member states that have not requested bailouts.

When the EFSF last had to change its guarantee structure - because Cyprus dropped out - it created sizable administrative and logistical problems.

Because of the way in which the EFSF was structured back in May 2010, any such changes require alterations to the deeds of guarantee, which in turn have an impact on the credit structure of EFSF bonds.

One of the biggest problems is that the fund cannot increase the size of bonds it has already issued up until that date, and is therefore restricted to issuing new benchmark bonds.

The same problem would arise if a new country joins, confirmed the official on Tuesday.

EFSF GUARANTEES

Estonia was the last country to join the eurozone on 1 January 2011, but EFSF did not issue its first bond until later that month.

Estonia's contribution to EFSF guarantees is around 0.28%. Latvia's economy is larger, with gross domestic product of EUR22.2bn in 2012 versus Estonia's EUR17.8bn, according to Eurostat.

With a contribution of around 0.3%, a conservative estimate, Latvia could end up having to guarantee over EUR100m of debt issued by the EFSF next year - around 1.3% of its total public debt outstanding at the end Q1 2013, according to its Treasury.

However, the country will have to contribute towards the European Stability Mechanism, the permanent successor of the EFSF, which will have EUR700bn of firepower to fund future bailouts, the official confirmed.

Fitch ratings agency said late last month that Latvia's euro adoption would deliver net benefits to the country, but warned it would not be without costs, citing "additional financial liabilities" related to the funding of the EFSF and ESM.

Latvia has itself received financial aid from official lenders in the past. Between 2008 and the end of 2011, Latvia received USD6.3bn in loans from the EU, IMF, and its regional neighbours. These loans helped it repay its debt, finance its deficit, and prop up its ailing financial sector.

The country now has one of the lowest debt-to-GDP ratios of all EU member states, projected to stand at 45% at the end of this year, and well below the Maastricht level of 60% required for eurozone membership.

Following the positive decision by the EU on Wednesday, Ecofin will make a final decision to invite the country to join the eurozone in July, which will allow it to adopt the euro on 1 January 2014. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)