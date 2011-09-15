* Party usually backed by Russian speakers leads polls

By Mia Shanley and Nerijus Adomaitis

RIGA, Sept 15 Latvians vote in an election on Saturday called to break the influence of oligarch businessmen which will also determine if the nation moves closer to adopting the euro, but may give power to a party usually backed by the Russian-speaking minority.

Opinion polls show the snap vote, the second election in less than a year, will be won by Harmony Centre which has portrayed itself as the only centre-left party that would boost social spending after tough austerity and delay euro zone entry.

Harmony is trying move beyond its Russian-speaking base to attract support across the ethnic divide. But suspicions of Moscow's influence and differences with potential coalition partners over economic policy may stop it entering government for the first time since independence from the Soviet Union.

Analysts say current Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis and a party formed by ex-President Valdis Zatlers, who forced the election in anger at the oligarchs, could form the core of a new government, but not win a majority of parliament's 100 seats.

"We have only one requirement: no coalitions with oligarchs' parties," Zatlers told Reuters in a recent interview.

Critics say oligarchs have used their wealth to influence Latvian politics and favour their own business interests or those of their associates. Three politically-influential businessmen at the centre of the row have denied any wrongdoing.

Zatlers forced the election by ordering parliament be dissolved after lawmakers refused permission for prosecutors to search a flat owned by a businessmen and member of parliament.

Latvians overwhelmingly backed his decision in a July referendum. By then Zatlers had failed to be re-elected as president by parliament, and he formed his own party.

Opinion polls have shown Harmony Centre leading the race, with Dombrovksis's Unity party and Zatlers's Reform Party vying for second place.

Dombrovskis, 40, led Latvia through a harsh package of public sector pay cuts and higher taxes after a 2008 crisis and a 7.5 billion euro international bailout. However, his Unity party won the last election in October 2010 with 33 seats.

He is campaigning on a platform of further fiscal tightness to help Latvia adopt the euro in 2014, policies Zatlers backs for the country, which regained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and joined the European Union and NATO in 2004.

Dombrovskis says his policies have restored international confidence in Latvia and brought about the current recovery from a stunning 18 percent drop in economic output in 2009.

Interview with Zatlers

Interview with Dombrovskis

Interview with Harmony candidate Urbanovics *******************************************************>

A third coalition partner could be a nationalist bloc, which is strongly opposed to Harmony Centre -- or even Harmony Centre itself, if the divide on economic policy could be bridged.

Latvia's new president Andris Berzins will decide whom to name to form a government. Berzins has said he will do so after Sept. 28 when he returns from a visit to the United Nations and expects three parties to be involved in forming a coalition.

Although some Latvians, still reeling from falling incomes and a rise in poverty, might be attracted by Harmony's message, the party still faces suspicions that it will extend Moscow's influence in a country still wary of its huge Russian neighbour.

Harmony Centre is likely to take the driving seat in forming a government only if it takes a very strong first place. About a third of the 2.2 million population are Russian speakers and just over half of them have the right to vote.

The party already controls the capital, Riga, where one of its leaders, Nils Usakov, 35, is mayor. Usakov is one of Harmony's candidates for prime minister.

Arnis Kaktinsh, head of the SKDS polling company, was sceptical about Harmony's chances of improving on last October, when it won 26 percent of the vote and 29 seats. "They might add one percentage point," he said.

Two of the oligarchs targeted by Zatlers are set to fail to be re-elected, polls show. Another, Aivars Lembergs, who is mayor of a western port town, is popular with some voters as a man of action who has run the place well.

The party he leads, the Union of Greens and Farmers, is likely to win seats again in parliament, although probably fewer than the 22 it has now, polls have shown. Voting takes place on Saturday from 7 am to 8 pm (0400-1700 GMT). (Additional reporting by Patrick Lannin in Stockholm; Editing by David Stamp)